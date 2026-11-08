Staff of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry visit Victory Arch monument
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 17:39
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Staff members of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy visited the Victory Arch monument.
According to Report, on the occasion of Victory Day, ministry employees visited the monument, paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.
Victory Day was established by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020: "Happy Victory Day!"
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