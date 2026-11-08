Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Staff of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry visit Victory Arch monument

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 17:39
    Staff of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry visit Victory Arch monument

    Staff members of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy visited the Victory Arch monument.

    According to Report, on the occasion of Victory Day, ministry employees visited the monument, paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.

    Victory Day was established by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020: "Happy Victory Day!"

    Staff of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry visit Victory Arch monument
    Staff of Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry visit Victory Arch monument
    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day
    Photo
    İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyinin kollektivi Zəfər Tağı abidəsini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Коллектив Минэкономики Азербайджана посетил монумент "Арка Победы"
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed