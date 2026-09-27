Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share video of his visit to Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 12:01
    Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share video of his visit to Victory Park

    A video of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visiting Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day has been published on the president's social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share video of his visit to Victory Park

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Victory Park
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Zəfər parkını ziyarətinə dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    В соцсетях Ильхама Алиева опубликовано видео его посещения парка Победы
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