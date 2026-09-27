Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share video of his visit to Victory Park
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 12:01
A video of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visiting Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day has been published on the president's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share video of his visit to Victory Park
Video
Video
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video