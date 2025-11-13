SMS: Attraction of highly skilled migrants contributes to Azerbaijan's development

Highly skilled migrants bring not only knowledge and skills to the country but also innovative approaches, helping to fill existing gaps in the labor market and contributing to Azerbaijan's long-term development, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service (SMS), told journalists during the presentation ceremony of the highly skilled migrant portal, Report informs.

Huseynov noted that the highly skilled migrant program has been established to facilitate the employment of highly qualified foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan, to direct their knowledge and skills toward the country's socio-economic development, and to ensure flexible management in this field:

"Migrants who present their knowledge, skills, and educational background and score at least 70 out of the required 100 points will have their applications reviewed by the relevant state authorities."

The SMS head also emphasized that the portal creates broad opportunities for highly skilled migrants to build success stories in Azerbaijan and to channel their expertise into the country's development:

"Policies and programs targeting highly skilled migrants are applied in many countries, and there is global competition in this area. By introducing this program, Azerbaijan is joining that race. The stability, dynamic and sustainable development, promotion of tourism and investment, favorable conditions for integration of foreigners, and applied incentives make this program competitive."

Huseynov further highlighted that if the evaluation process is successfully completed within 20 days, the applicant may obtain a simplified visa, residence permits for themselves and their family members, and later apply for citizenship:

"These individuals are also exempt from work permits. Employers registered on the portal will gain access to the database of highly skilled migrants, enabling them to directly connect and send job offers."