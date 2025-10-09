Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli village: Joy of returning cannot be described in words
Domestic policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 14:01
"The joy of returning to my homeland after so many years is beyond words," Shakir Behbudov, a resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli village, said in an interview with Report.
He noted that he returned to the village with his family.
"I fought in battles from the first days of the war. My father died in one of those battles. If only he could have seen this day... Today I am returning to my home with my family. Words cannot express our joy. We pray for the souls of our martyrs, who gave us this pride and happiness," he added.
