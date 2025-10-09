Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli: Armenians wouldn't let us near ancient monuments in village

Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghdara village of Vangli have been denied access to historical monuments for decades due to restrictions imposed by the Armenian side, Bayram Guliyev, a resident of Vangli, told Report.

He emphasized Vangli's rich historical heritage.

"There are many historical monuments in our village. We've been very interested in them since childhood. However, back then, the Armenians not only forbade us from entering these historical sites, but they didn't even allow us to approach them," Guliyev added.