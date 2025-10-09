Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli: Armenians wouldn't let us near ancient monuments in village
Domestic policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 12:21
Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghdara village of Vangli have been denied access to historical monuments for decades due to restrictions imposed by the Armenian side, Bayram Guliyev, a resident of Vangli, told Report.
He emphasized Vangli's rich historical heritage.
"There are many historical monuments in our village. We've been very interested in them since childhood. However, back then, the Armenians not only forbade us from entering these historical sites, but they didn't even allow us to approach them," Guliyev added.
Latest News
12:58
Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assetsFinance
12:56
Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's prioritiesEnergy
12:47
Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issueForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understandingFinance
12:43
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani sideForeign policy
12:41
China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity listOther countries
12:32
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing personsForeign policy
12:28
Photo
Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibilityBusiness
12:28