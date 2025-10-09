Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli: Armenians wouldn't let us near ancient monuments in village

    Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghdara village of Vangli have been denied access to historical monuments for decades due to restrictions imposed by the Armenian side, Bayram Guliyev, a resident of Vangli, told Report.

    He emphasized Vangli's rich historical heritage.

    "There are many historical monuments in our village. We've been very interested in them since childhood. However, back then, the Armenians not only forbade us from entering these historical sites, but they didn't even allow us to approach them," Guliyev added.

    Vəngli sakini: Ermənilər bizi kənddəki qədim abidələrə yaxın buraxmırdılar
    Житель Вянгли: Армяне не подпускали нас к древним памятникам в селе

