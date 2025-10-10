Remains belonging to 10 or more people discovered in Azerbaijan's Balligaya
Domestic policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 14:07
Remains belonging to 10 or more individuals were discovered during searches in Balligaya of Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Zaur Ismayilov, a member of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages, told Report.
He stated that fierce fighting took place in those areas.
"According to eyewitness accounts, during the fierce fighting that took place here in 1993, a detachment of the Azerbaijani army was surrounded and destroyed. During the search in Balligaya, remains belonging to 10 or more individuals were discovered. This work will continue. Excavations will be repeated in the areas where the remains were discovered," he said.
