Rector: Karabakh among centers of Azerbaijani spirituality

Karabakh is one of the centers of Azerbaijani spirituality, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Agil Shirinov, said in an interview with a Report correspondent in Khankandi.

He emphasized that instilling national and spiritual values in young people is always relevant.

"One of the main goals of holding the ‘Week of Spiritual Values" is to explain to students the significance of Karabakh in Azerbaijani spirituality. Indeed, Karabakh is one of the centers of Azerbaijani spirituality, and our great Victory has further strengthened its status," he said.