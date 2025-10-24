Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Putin makes phone call to President of Azerbaijan

    Putin makes phone call to President of Azerbaijan

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, according to Report.

    Vladimir Putin Prezident İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Путин позвонил президенту Азербайджана

