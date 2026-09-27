Public figures visit military memorial cemetery in Baku

On the sixth anniversary of the start of the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with Azerbaijan's victory, members of the public are visiting the Military Memorial Cemetery in Baku.

According to Report, residents of the capital, as well as people who have arrived from various regions of the country, are visiting the graves of martyrs and laying flowers.

On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army, on the orders of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, launched a counteroffensive along the entire frontline aimed at preventing military provocations, suppressing the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensuring the security of Azerbaijan's civilian population.

In response to the large-scale provocations by Armenia, including strikes on Azerbaijani Army positions and settlements, the operation began that day and later became known as the Iron Fist operation, marking the start of the Patriotic War.