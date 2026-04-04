Prime Minister Ali Asadov holds meeting on flood and mudflow response
Domestic policy
- 04 April, 2026
- 15:27
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting on addressing the consequences of heavy rains and mudflows that affected several regions of the country.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, cited by Report, the meeting was attended by heads of various central, city, and regional executive authorities.
Participants discussed measures to eliminate the consequences of intense rainfall and mudflows that occurred between March 26 and 28 and had the most significant impact on a number of cities and districts.
Following the discussions, relevant central and local executive authorities were given necessary instructions.
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