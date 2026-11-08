Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and First Ladies met with decorated servicemen

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 20:42
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and First Ladies met with decorated servicemen

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, met with heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded the "Garabagh" and "Zafar" orders in Khankendi on November 8.

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Leyla Aliyeva Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emine Erdogan
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə prezidentləri, birinci xanımlar təltif edilmiş hərbi qulluqçularla görüşüblər
    Президенты, первые леди Азербайджана и Турции встретились с награжденными военнослужащими
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