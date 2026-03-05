Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President: Those who once tried to test our strength were crushed by the Iron Fist; today's incident will have the same result

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:32
    President: Those who once tried to test our strength were crushed by the Iron Fist; today's incident will have the same result

    "These dishonorable people, those who committed this act of terror against us, will regret it. They should not test our strength," said President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Those who once tried to test our strength were crushed by the Iron Fist; today's incident will have the same result," the head of state emphasized.

    Azərbaycan lideri: İstənilən bəd qüvvə bizim "Dəmir yumruğ"umuzu görəcək

