Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    President Ilham Aliyev: We play a unifying role to strengthen Islamic solidarity

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 12:01
    President Ilham Aliyev: We play a unifying role to strengthen Islamic solidarity

    "Everyone knows well how great our efforts are to strengthen Islamic solidarity, and we play a unifying role here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan's history, present day, political steps, and capabilities provide the necessary conditions for this.

    Ilham Aliyev 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party New Azerbaijan Party (YAP)
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