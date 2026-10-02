President Ilham Aliyev: We play a unifying role to strengthen Islamic solidarity
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:01
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"Everyone knows well how great our efforts are to strengthen Islamic solidarity, and we play a unifying role here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.
The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan's history, present day, political steps, and capabilities provide the necessary conditions for this.
İlham Əliyev: İslam həmrəyliyinin gücləndirilməsi üçün birləşdirici rol oynayırıq
Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан играет объединяющую роль для укрепления исламской солидарности
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