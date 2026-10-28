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    Presidential office in S. Korea to hold emergency meeting over financial-sector hacking attacks

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    • 28 October, 2026
    • 14:36
    Presidential office in S. Korea to hold emergency meeting over financial-sector hacking attacks

    The presidential office was set to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday in South Korea to discuss responses after hacking attacks on multiple financial firms led to customer data breaches, Report informs via Yonhap.

    Song Ki-ho, vice chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by officials from the Financial Services Commission, the presidential office said.

    Mirae Asset Global Investments, crypto exchange Bithumb and Daishin Securities all reported data breaches involving customers earlier Wednesday following separate recent hacking attacks.

    The emergency meeting is expected to discuss the full extent of the damage from the cyberattacks and measures to prevent further damage.

    Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) Financial sector Data leak South Korea
    Cənubi Koreyada birjalara və şirkətlərə haker hücumları səbəbindən təcili iclas keçiriləcək
    В Южной Корее пройдет экстренное совещание из-за хакерских атак на финансовые компании
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