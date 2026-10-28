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    Azerbaijan modernizes arts education system

    Cultural policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 14:14
    Azerbaijan modernizes arts education system

    Azerbaijan has been implementing comprehensive measures in recent years to modernize the arts education system under the Ministry of Culture, Culture Minister's Adviser Jasarat Valehov said during the session "Intercultural Dialogue, Education and Digital Transformation" at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    He said the aim was to preserve cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for young people.

    Valehov noted that young people were showing interest in modern forms of artistic expression. As a result, educational programmes were being expanded to include electronic music, graphic design, fashion design and other creative fields.

    "Young people must be able to understand traditions and create something new. We want students to know their cultural roots and develop the skills needed for the creative economy of the future," he stressed.

    Education 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Cəsarət Valehov: Mədəniyyət Nazirliyi yanında incəsənət təhsili sistemi modernləşdirilir
    В Азербайджане модернизируется система художественного образования
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