Armenian parliament ratifies framework agreement on TRIPP project
Region
- 28 October, 2026
- 14:02
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Armenia's Parliament has ratified a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with the United States under the Trump International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Sixty-three lawmakers voted in favor of the document, while 32 voted against it.
There were no abstentions.
Ermənistan parlamenti TRIPP layihəsi üzrə sazişi təsdiq edib
Парламент Армении утвердил соглашение по TRIPP
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