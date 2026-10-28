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    Armenian parliament ratifies framework agreement on TRIPP project

    Region
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 14:02
    Armenian parliament ratifies framework agreement on TRIPP project

    Armenia's Parliament has ratified a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with the United States under the Trump International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Sixty-three lawmakers voted in favor of the document, while 32 voted against it.

    There were no abstentions.

    Armenian Parliament Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Ermənistan parlamenti TRIPP layihəsi üzrə sazişi təsdiq edib
    Парламент Армении утвердил соглашение по TRIPP
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