President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences
Domestic policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 11:35
A ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) was held on November 3.
According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.
Latest News
12:02
Turkish party leader: Azerbaijan 'red line' in relations with ArmeniaRegion
11:51
Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha DeclarationRegion
11:42
Photo
Azerbaijan shares its experience in energy transformation at ADIPECEnergy
11:35
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of SciencesDomestic policy
11:22
Photo
Azerbaijan wins world armwrestling championship in BakuIndividual sports
11:07
Government shutdown leads to air traffic controller shortages in USOther countries
10:57
Photo
Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull joint drug productionEconomy
10:44
Oil prices rise moderately after announcement of production decisions by eight OPEC+ countriesEnergy
10:21