Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

    Domestic policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 11:35
    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

    A ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) was held on November 3.

    According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences anniversary
    Photo
    AMEA-nın 80 illik yubiley yığıncağı keçirilib, İlham Əliyev çıxış edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев выступил на юбилее НАНА

    Latest News

    12:02

    Turkish party leader: Azerbaijan 'red line' in relations with Armenia

    Region
    11:51

    Türkiye's BBP party voices full support for Shusha Declaration

    Region
    11:42
    Photo

    Azerbaijan shares its experience in energy transformation at ADIPEC

    Energy
    11:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

    Domestic policy
    11:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan wins world armwrestling championship in Baku

    Individual sports
    11:07

    Government shutdown leads to air traffic controller shortages in US

    Other countries
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine mull joint drug production

    Economy
    10:44

    Oil prices rise moderately after announcement of production decisions by eight OPEC+ countries

    Energy
    10:21

    Azerbaijan among top 3 in terms of number of students in Ukraine

    Education and science
    All News Feed