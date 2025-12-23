Gold futures hit record above $4,500 an ounce on Comex

Gold futures surged to a new all-time high, surpassing $4,500 per troy ounce on the Comex trading platform, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

According to data cited by Report, February 2025 gold futures climbed to $4,500.2 per ounce by 04:13 Baku time (GMT+4), marking a gain of 2.57%. The rally continued minutes later, with prices accelerating to $4,500.9 per ounce by 04:17, up 2.59%.

The move reflects strong demand for the precious metal, pushing prices beyond previous records during early Asian trading hours.