Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.12.2025)
Finance
- 23 December, 2025
- 09:07
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.00
|
- 0.07
|
- 12.64
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
57.92
|
- 0.09
|
- 13.80
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,517.50
|
48.10
|
1,876.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,362.68
|
227.79
|
5,818.46
|
S&P 500
|
6,878.49
|
43.99
|
996.86
|
Nasdaq
|
23,428.83
|
121.21
|
4,118.04
|
Nikkei
|
50,402.39
|
895.18
|
10,507.85
|
Dax
|
24,283.97
|
- 4.43
|
4,374.83
|
FTSE 100
|
9,865.97
|
- 31.45
|
1,692.95
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,121.07
|
- 30.31
|
740.33
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,917.36
|
26.91
|
565.60
|
Bist 100
|
11,311.06
|
- 30.84
|
1,480.50
|
RTS
|
1,078.73
|
8.23
|
185.51
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1775
|
0.0000
|
0.1421
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3487
|
0.0000
|
0.0971
|
JPY/USD
|
156.0300
|
- 1.0200
|
- 1.1700
|
RUB/USD
|
78.5679
|
- 0.1500
|
- 34.9521
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8222
|
0.0600
|
7.4622
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0283
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.2717
