    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 09:07
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.00

    - 0.07

    - 12.64

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    57.92

    - 0.09

    - 13.80

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,517.50

    48.10

    1,876.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,362.68

    227.79

    5,818.46

    S&P 500

    6,878.49

    43.99

    996.86

    Nasdaq

    23,428.83

    121.21

    4,118.04

    Nikkei

    50,402.39

    895.18

    10,507.85

    Dax

    24,283.97

    - 4.43

    4,374.83

    FTSE 100

    9,865.97

    - 31.45

    1,692.95

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,121.07

    - 30.31

    740.33

    Shanghai Composite

    3,917.36

    26.91

    565.60

    Bist 100

    11,311.06

    - 30.84

    1,480.50

    RTS

    1,078.73

    8.23

    185.51

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1775

    0.0000

    0.1421

    USD/GBP

    1.3487

    0.0000

    0.0971

    JPY/USD

    156.0300

    - 1.0200

    - 1.1700

    RUB/USD

    78.5679

    - 0.1500

    - 34.9521

    TRY/USD

    42.8222

    0.0600

    7.4622

    CNY/USD

    7.0283

    - 0.0100

    - 0.2717
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (23.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (23.12.2025)

