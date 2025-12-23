Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani FM meets with ICDO Secretary-General

    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 09:02
    Azerbaijani FM meets with ICDO Secretary-General

    On December 22, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Arguj Kalantarli, Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO), Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Arguj Kalantarli on his election as the Secretary-General of the Organization-the first time a representative of Azerbaijan is holding the post-within the framework of the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of ICDO held in Baku this year. He underlined that this election serves as an indicator of Azerbaijan's international prestige and its growing role in the field of civil defense.

    The discussions revolved around the enhancement of international cooperation in civil defense, strategies for addressing both natural and man-made disasters, as well as opportunities for collaboration and exchange of experience in humanitarian assistance.

    During the meeting, Secretary-General Arguj Kalantarli provided insight into the ICDO's current activity, its strategic priorities, and future objectives.

