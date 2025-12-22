Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused, on December 22.

According to Report, the proceedings heard the final statements from accused David Babayan and Levon Mnatsakanyan.

The accused individuals presented their counterarguments in response to the prosecution"s statement.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia"s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.