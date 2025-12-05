President Ilham Aliyev signs order on approval of 'Reliable Partner Concept'

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Domestic policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 18:46
    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order approving the "Reliable Partner Concept" aimed to enhance the country"s economic security, increase stability in global supply chains, and elevate international cooperation.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that, under the order, the concept envisages increasing transparency among economic participants, facilitating secure and simplified trade, strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime, and ensuring economic diversification. The document also covers such areas as mechanisms for identifying reliable partners, improving supervision and monitoring procedures, and strengthening coordination between government agencies.

