Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev shares publication on occasion of Kalbajar City Day

    Domestic policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 08:56
    President Ilham Aliyev shares publication on occasion of Kalbajar City Day

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts to mark Kalbajar City Day.

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev shares publication on occasion of Kalbajar City Day

    Kalbajar Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev
    Video
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Kəlbəcər Şəhəri Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
    app.type.
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю Дня города Кяльбаджар

    Latest News

    12:18

    Giovanni Cristofoli: World needs hydrocarbons for decades to come

    Energy
    12:16

    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    Energy
    12:15

    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    Region
    11:58

    BP: Future of Caspian region depends on ability of oil and gas industry to change

    Energy
    11:55

    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Cultural policy
    11:50

    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Business
    11:45

    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    11:42

    BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraints

    Energy
    11:40

    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed