    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on National Revival Day

    Domestic policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 09:27
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on National Revival Day

    The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, shared a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of November 17 – National Revival Day.

    According to Report, the post reads:

    "November 17 – National Revival Day."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Milli Dirçəliş Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю Дня национального возрождения

