President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation
- 01 December, 2025
- 08:31
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the 5th anniversary of Lachin's liberation from occupation, Report informs.
AZERTAC presents the post: "Our Victory History: December 1, 2020, Lachin."
