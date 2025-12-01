Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

    Domestic policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 08:31
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the 5th anniversary of Lachin's liberation from occupation, Report informs.

    AZERTAC presents the post: "Our Victory History: December 1, 2020, Lachin."

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Lachin
    Video
    İlham Əliyev Laçının işğaldan azad olunmasının növbəti ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Video
    Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю годовщины освобождения Лачына от оккупации

    Latest News

    09:59

    CBA currency exchange rates (01.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:28

    Turkish Cabinet to discuss attacks on oil tankers in Black Sea

    Region
    09:27

    China develops technology for producing drinking water from air

    Education and science
    09:02

    AFP: Putin–Witkoff meeting set for December 2

    Other countries
    08:59

    Kyiv responds to Astana over CPC attacks, reaffirms unwavering respect for Kazakh people

    Other countries
    08:56

    Explosion sparks major fire at Nippon steel's factory in Japan's Hokkaido

    Other countries
    08:41

    Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months

    Other countries
    08:31
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

    Domestic policy
    08:24

    Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well

    Other countries
    All News Feed