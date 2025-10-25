President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli's liberation
Domestic policy
- 25 October, 2025
- 08:59
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.
Report presents the post: "Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli."
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli's liberation
