    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli's liberation

    Domestic policy
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 08:59
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli's liberation

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.

    Report presents the post: "Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Qubadlının işğaldan azad edilməsinin ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю годовщины освобождения Губадлы

