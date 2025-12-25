President Ilham Aliyev shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash
Domestic policy
- 25 December, 2025
- 08:40
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev posted on his social media accounts marking the first anniversary of the crash involving the Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).
Report presents the post:
December 25, 2025
Latest News
09:59
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrelEnergy
09:51
Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crashIncident
09:42
Photo
Video
Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in BakuIncident
09:38
4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW ChinaOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Photo
Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam cityDomestic policy
09:15
China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025Finance
09:12
PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in regionRegion
09:11