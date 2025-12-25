Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Domestic policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:40
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on first anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev posted on his social media accounts marking the first anniversary of the crash involving the Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash
    İlham Əliyev AZAL təyyarəsinin faciəsinin ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией в связи с годовщиной крушения самолета AZAL

