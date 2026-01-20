President Ilham Aliyev shares post on 20 January tragedy
Domestic policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 08:55
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."
Latest News
09:56
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)Finance
09:54
Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrelEnergy
09:52
Gold prices reach new ATHFinance
09:42
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to PakistanForeign policy
09:41
Oil prices rise amid Trump's threats to raise tariffsEnergy
09:35
Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
09:31
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in DavosForeign policy
09:30
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in DavosForeign policy
09:21