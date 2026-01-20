Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on 20 January tragedy

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 08:55
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on 20 January tragedy

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."

    İlham Əliyev 20 Yanvar faciəsinin ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией в связи с годовщиной трагедии 20 Января

