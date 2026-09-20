President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on State Sovereignty Day
Domestic policy
- 20 September, 2026
- 09:19
A video dedicated to September 20 – State Sovereignty Day has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the video:
Yaşasın Qarabağ! Yaşasın şanlı Ordumuz! Qarabağ Azərbaycandır! pic.twitter.com/QC03wfr9pm— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) September 19, 2026
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