Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to Shusha, Khankandi and Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 20:30
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his visit to Shusha, Khankandi and Aghdam

    A video featuring Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankandi and Aghdam has been shared on his official social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Şuşa, Xankəndi və Ağdama səfəri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о поездке в Шушу, Ханкенди и Агдам
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

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