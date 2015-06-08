 Top
    President of Azerbaijan eviewed Stone Annals Museum in National Flag Square - PHOTO

    The opening of Stone Annals Museum has been held in National Flag Square in Baku

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of Stone Annals Museum has been held in National Flag Square in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva reviewed the museum.

    The head of state and his wife were informed about the museum.

    Built in 1921, the facility served as a power station supplying power to oil fields. It was redeveloped into the museum.

    The collection of Stone Annals exhibition covers several types of stone plastic. Works by sculptor Huseyn Hagverdiyev, as well as exhibits taken from Gobustan and Qala preserves are featured in the collection, which highlights the history of stone plastic in Azerbaijan.

