President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 19:40
On October 28, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built 104-apartment residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Report informs.
The head of state was briefed on the project.
The nearly 2-hectare complex comprises 12 buildings – eight two-story and four three-story – with 104 apartments. Interior finishing is complete, guided by modern architectural standards.
Amenities include children's playgrounds, sports grounds, six above- and underground parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, underground water reservoirs, and a transformer substation.
Latest News
19:53
US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to HegsethOther countries
19:44
President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubsInfrastructure
19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"Domestic policy
19:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:20
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:13
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss GazaRegion
18:56
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan districtDomestic policy
18:39
President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction siteOther
18:37