Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 19:40
    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    On October 28, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built 104-apartment residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Report informs.

    The head of state was briefed on the project.

    The nearly 2-hectare complex comprises 12 buildings – eight two-story and four three-story – with 104 apartments. Interior finishing is complete, guided by modern architectural standards.

    Amenities include children's playgrounds, sports grounds, six above- and underground parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, underground water reservoirs, and a transformer substation.

    Ilham Aliyev reconstruction of Karabakh Path to Victory
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Zəngilan şəhərində 104 mənzilli yaşayış kompleksində görülmüş işlərlə tanış olub
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с ходом работ в жилом комплексе на 104 квартиры в Зангилане

    Latest News

    19:53

    US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

    Other countries
    19:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"

    Domestic policy
    19:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:13

    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Gaza

    Region
    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    18:39

    President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

    Other
    18:37

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed