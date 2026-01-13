President Ilham Aliyev inspects 'Damirli' Ore Processing Complex in Janyataq village, Aghdara
Domestic policy
- 13 January, 2026
- 15:45
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the "Damirli" Ore Processing Complex, located in the village of Janyataq in the Aghdara district, on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.
