    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 10:59
    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as December 12 marks the 22nd anniversary of the passing of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician, and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the National Leader's grave.

    The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    They also paid their respects to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by placing flowers at their graves.

    President Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Prezident və birinci xanım Ümummilli Lider Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarət ediblər
    Президент и первая леди посетили могилу общенационального лидера Гейдара Алиева

