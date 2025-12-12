Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:29
    Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

    Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed judicial legislation in both countries, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania.

    "The delegation of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, led by Chairman Anar Baghirov, together with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, held a meeting at the Ministry of Justice of Romania with the Secretary General of the Ministry, Roxana Simona Momeu. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, the development of relations, and exchanged views on the judicial legislation of both countries," the embassy wrote on X.

    Embassy Azerbaijan Romania
    Азербайджан и Румыния  укрепляют сотрудничество в правовой сфере

    Latest News

    17:22

    Weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and snow in parts of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    17:02

    Event commemorating Heydar Aliyev held in Seoul

    Foreign policy
    16:58

    Azerbaijan's rail freight volume nears 17 million tons

    Infrastructure
    16:47

    EC: Gov't change won't affect Bulgaria's accession to eurozone from January 2026

    Other countries
    16:29

    Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    16:28
    Video

    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Foreign policy
    16:17

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    16:07

    Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed