Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed judicial legislation in both countries, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania.

"The delegation of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, led by Chairman Anar Baghirov, together with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, held a meeting at the Ministry of Justice of Romania with the Secretary General of the Ministry, Roxana Simona Momeu. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, the development of relations, and exchanged views on the judicial legislation of both countries," the embassy wrote on X.