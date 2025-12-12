EC: Gov't change won't affect Bulgaria's accession to eurozone from January 2026

The European Commission has unequivocally rejected the possibility of reconsidering Bulgaria's planned accession to the eurozone, scheduled for January 1, 2026, EU Spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said in Brussels, Report informs.

To join the eurozone, Bulgaria had to fulfill a number of commitments to meet the necessary criteria, and the country has done so, he added.

All relevant decisions have been made, he noted.

As a result, as planned, Bulgaria will use the euro as its currency from January 1 of next year, he said.

The government's resignation on December 10, approved by parliament in a vote today, has sparked renewed debate about the country's readiness to adopt the euro on schedule.

The GERB party, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, has once again raised the issue of postponing Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone. Earlier, the Bulgarian president also made several statements, noting that the current moment, in his opinion, is not favorable for the transition to a single currency, and proposed holding a referendum on this issue.