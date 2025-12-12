Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

Türkiye's Haber Global TV has prepared a video material about the commemoration ceremony held in Istanbul on the 22nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's death, Report informs.

Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva, representatives of the Consulate General, as well as both Azerbaijani and local citizens, attended the event.

As part of the commemoration day, Heydar Aliyev's monument, located in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, was visited, and flower bouquets were placed in front of it.

In her speech, Mustafayeva emphasized the exceptional role of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's history: "Heydar Aliyev's life path was inseparably linked with the fate of the Azerbaijani people. Today, we must preserve this legacy, protect it, and pass it on to future generations."

The video material also reviewed the political leadership path and activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev: "Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from the danger of disintegration."