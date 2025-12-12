Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:28
    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV has prepared a video material about the commemoration ceremony held in Istanbul on the 22nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's death, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva, representatives of the Consulate General, as well as both Azerbaijani and local citizens, attended the event.

    As part of the commemoration day, Heydar Aliyev's monument, located in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, was visited, and flower bouquets were placed in front of it.

    In her speech, Mustafayeva emphasized the exceptional role of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's history: "Heydar Aliyev's life path was inseparably linked with the fate of the Azerbaijani people. Today, we must preserve this legacy, protect it, and pass it on to future generations."

    The video material also reviewed the political leadership path and activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev: "Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from the danger of disintegration."

    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Heydar Aliyev Haber Global TV the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Video
    "Haber Global": Heydər Əliyev Azərbaycanı parçalanmaq təhlükəsindən xilas edən böyük bir liderdir
    Video
    Haber Global: Гейдар Алиев - великий лидер, спасший Азербайджан от угрозы распада

    Latest News

    17:22

    Weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and snow in parts of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    17:02

    Event commemorating Heydar Aliyev held in Seoul

    Foreign policy
    16:58

    Azerbaijan's rail freight volume nears 17 million tons

    Infrastructure
    16:47

    EC: Gov't change won't affect Bulgaria's accession to eurozone from January 2026

    Other countries
    16:29

    Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    16:28
    Video

    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Foreign policy
    16:17

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    16:07

    Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed