President Ilham Aliyev awards high military and special ranks to Ministry of Emergency Situations' employees
Domestic policy
- 15 December, 2025
- 16:50
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring high military and special ranks to the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Report informs via AZERTAC that under the order, the rank of Lieutenant General was conferred on Adil Abdullayev, while Farhad Samadov and Seymur Garashov were awarded the military rank of Major General, and the special rank of "Major General of internal service" was conferred on Vagif Ibrahimov.
