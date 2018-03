Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring high special ranks to the Interior Ministry officers.

Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs awarded Police Major General high special rank:

Police colonel Arzu Arif Dashdamirov, police colonel Emil Ramil Usubov, police colonel Ogtay Asgar Karimov and police colonel Safar Huseyn Aliyev.