President Ilham Aliyev awards the heroes of April war

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order on awarding and conferring honorary titles, orders and medals upon a group of Azerbaijani servicemen for their distinguished courage demonstrated to support territorial integrity of the country, prevent armed provocations and attacks by the Armenian occupants against the peaceful people on the troops’ contact line on April 2-5 current year, Report informs, Azerbaijani President’s press service says.

The servicemen have been conferred with the title “National Hero of Azerbaijan”, orders of “Azerbaijan Flag” and “For Service to Motherland”, medals “For Motherland”, “For Bravery” and “For Military Service”.