President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction
Domestic policy
- 13 January, 2026
- 12:38
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Tartar Electromechanical Plant following its reconstruction on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.
