President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Zagatala district

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the country’s Zagatala district on a visit.

Report informs, the head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Zagatala.

Head of Zagatala District Executive Authority Mubariz Ahmadzade informed President Ilham Aliyev about the landscaping work carried out in the Heydar Aliyev Park.



***

As part of his visit to Zagatala, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “Qizilgul” orphanage-kindergarten, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the kindergarten.

The building of the 100-seat kindergarten occupies an area of 1280 square meters. Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, President Ilham Aliyev`s and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s care and attention to children were installed in the foyer of the two-storey building. The orphanage-kindergarten will have five groups for children from 1 to 6 years of age. All conditions have been created here. The building houses a teachers` room, medical point, reception room, bedroom, computer room, gym, game and music halls.

The orphanage-kindergarten will employ 28 teachers. There are wide conditions for children`s recreation and entertainment. All rooms were supplied with necessary equipment. Special attention will be paid to ensuring intellectual, physical and mental development of children, discovering their talents and abilities, protecting their health and building their communication with people.

The green areas were laid out in the territory.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Zagatala district. The head of state viewed landscaping work carried out around the center.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

The head of state was informed that the building, whose construction started in 2013, occupies a total area of 2,765 square meters. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building.

There is a rich exhibition here, which features books, photos, honorary diplomas and other documents reflecting the life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev. There are also photo stands depicting the national leader`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Zagatala.

The Heydar Aliyev Center houses a 350-seat conference hall, cinema, culinary and painting rooms, a sculpture studio and printing workshop. Extensive landscaping work was carried out and a green area was laid out here.

President Ilham Aliyev met with local residents.

On behalf of local residents, intellectual Tahir Mammadov thanked the head of state for his attention to the development of Zagatala.

Then a picture was taken.