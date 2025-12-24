Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    Domestic policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:54
    President: If sanctions had been imposed on Armenia, it would certainly have ended the occupation

    "Today, wars, clashes and conflicts are taking place in different places around the world. What do either international organizations or large influential countries do immediately? They impose sanctions. Sanctions also have a huge impact, of course," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents relocated to the city of Aghdam, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "In particular, if sanctions had been imposed on a small and almost poor country like Armenia, Armenia would have certainly ended the occupation. But not only were sanctions not imposed, on the contrary, some countries were giving Armenia free weapons – and not just a million dollars" worth, but billions of dollars," the Azerbaijani leader noted.

    Prezident: Ermənistana sanksiyalar tətbiq edilsəydi, əlbəttə, o, işğala son qoyardı
    Президент: Если бы против Армении были введены санкции, то она прекратила бы оккупацию

