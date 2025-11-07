President awards group of people for outstanding services in defending territorial integrity
- 07 November, 2025
- 16:25
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of people for their special merits in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as for their courage demonstrated while performing combat missions, according to Report.
