    Premier signs a decree on Azerbaijani citizenship of foreigners

    The document was signed by Artur Rasizadeh

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers approved " the application form for the provision of information by a citizen of Azerbaijan who adopted the citizenship of the foreign state".

    Report informs, the document was signed by Artur Rasizade.

    The application form includes the information on date of birth, location, nationality, gender, marital status, the series and number of the document that confirms Azerbaijani citizenship, date of issue, validity period, the official name of a foreign state which is considered to adopt its citizenship, major and other data on the acquisition of citizenship.

