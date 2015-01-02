Plan of measures on 25th anniversary of 20 January tragedy approved

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Azerbaijan Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev has approved a plan of measures on marking the 25th anniversary of 20 January tragedy. Report informs, the document envisages holding conferences, meetings and lectures on the anniversary of the tragedy in the cities and regions of the country including in departments and organizations, detailed coverage of these events in press, wide coverage of bloody 20 January in leading mass medias of the world as well as TV channels and Internet. In line with the plan of actions, the Azerbaijani embassies, diplomatic representations and Azerbaijani communities in foreign countries will hold due arrangements to draw attention of the world community to the January tragedy.

Due to the plan, the Martyrs families will receive humanitarian aid on January 20, cleaning and accommodation works will be held in the Alley of Martyrs, religious ceremonies to be held by the main religious confessions and committees in Azerbaijan on behalf of the martyrs of the tragedy.

Besides this, also considered, the martyrs will be commemorated in a minute of silence at 12.00 Baku time on January 20. Relevant plans of measures were adopted in the cities and regions of the country and already started to be executed.