Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issued a weekly update about humanitarian demining operations carried out in liberated territories (22.12.2025–28.12.2025), Report informs.

Thus, 18 anti-tank mines, 72 anti-personnel mines, and 758 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.

Also, 932.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

Demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies.

These operations covered the areas of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.