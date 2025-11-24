Baku hosts first Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member countries

Non-governmental organizations from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries have gathered in Baku for the first-ever Solidarity Forum of NGOs, Report informs.

Over 500 civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus attended the forum.

The event featured two panel discussions. The first, titled "Zangazur Corridor: A bridge connecting the Turkic geography," focused on preparations for the post-opening situation of the corridor and initiatives by civil society institutions across the Turkic world.

The second panel, "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum," explored collaboration between the two countries" civil society organizations.

The forum will continue tomorrow in the city of Nakhchivan.

11:16

Non-governmental organizations from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have convened in Baku, Report informs.

More than 500 civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are attending the forum.

Two panel discussions will be held today. The first-"Zangazur Corridor: A bridge connecting the Turkic geography"-will focus on preparations for the new regional landscape following the opening of the Zangazur Corridor and the role of Turkic-world civil society institutions in this process.

The second panel, titled "The First Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum," will bring together organizations from the two countries.

Tomorrow, the forum will continue in the city of Nakhchivan. As part of the program, the panel "Toward WUF13 – A First in the Turkic World" will be held, highlighting the scale and pace of Azerbaijan's reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur as a model for post-conflict regions worldwide. In addition, Turkic-world NGOs will be invited to actively participate in the 13th World Urban Forum, to be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2026.

Nakhchivan-where the 2009 Nakhchivan Agreement that founded the OTS was signed-will also host the expected establishment of a Platform of NGOs of the Turkic States, which will become a lasting legacy of the forum. Azerbaijan, as the current chair of the OTS, will lead the platform, which will unite NGOs from eight countries.

A joint declaration is expected to be adopted at the forum.