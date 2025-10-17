Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 months

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    A total of 176,873 foreigners applied for registration at their place of stay in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of this year, the State Migration Service told Report.

    In the same period, the Migration Service received: 58,930 applications for obtaining or extending residence permits, 947 applications related to citizenship matters, 11,054 applications to determine affiliation with Azerbaijani citizenship, and 7,068 applications for obtaining or extending work permits for paid employment in Azerbaijan.

    The figures reflect ongoing trends in migration and legal stay procedures across the country.

    Bu ilin 9 ayında 176 mindən çox əcnəbi Azərbaycanda qeydiyyata düşmək üçün müraciət edib

