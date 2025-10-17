Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 months
Domestic policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 17:47
A total of 176,873 foreigners applied for registration at their place of stay in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of this year, the State Migration Service told Report.
In the same period, the Migration Service received: 58,930 applications for obtaining or extending residence permits, 947 applications related to citizenship matters, 11,054 applications to determine affiliation with Azerbaijani citizenship, and 7,068 applications for obtaining or extending work permits for paid employment in Azerbaijan.
The figures reflect ongoing trends in migration and legal stay procedures across the country.
Latest News
18:00
Photo
Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMFFinance
17:47
Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 monthsDomestic policy
17:45
Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LISTEnergy
17:44
Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnershipForeign policy
17:39
Kazakh Senate chair meets TURKPA secretary general in AstanaForeign policy
17:33
IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-endRegion
17:12
India's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan surpassed 107,000 tons in 9 monthsEnergy
17:04
Photo
Georgian, Turkish coast guards conduct joint exercisesRegion
16:50