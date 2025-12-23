Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    SOCAR signs deal to acquire Gama Enerji power plant in Türkiye

    Energy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 11:53
    SOCAR signs deal to acquire Gama Enerji power plant in Türkiye

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed an agreement in Baku to acquire the Gama Energy İç Anadolu power plant located in Türkiye.

    According to Report, the agreement was signed within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum. The document was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Hakan Ahmad, head of Gama Energy İç Anadolu.

    Under the agreement, SOCAR will acquire a 100% stake in the power plant, which has an installed capacity of 870 MW. The value of the transaction amounts to $225 million.

    The investment is expected to strengthen SOCAR's position in energy generation in Türkiye and further deepen strategic energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

    SOCAR Turkiye Rovshan Najaf Hakan Ahmad Gama Energy
    SOCAR Türkiyədə elektrik stansiyasının satın alması ilə bağlı saziş imzalayıb
    SOCAR приобрела в Турции электростанцию за $225 млн

    Photo

